Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 619 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,337 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 20,889.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,285,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,090,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,633,000 after acquiring an additional 741,477 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,127,000 after acquiring an additional 738,704 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at $16,291,269.60. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.0%

CBRE opened at $161.98 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $165.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

