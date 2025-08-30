Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 650 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 578.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.86.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of TRGP opened at $167.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.