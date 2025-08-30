Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 70.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 161.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 49.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.