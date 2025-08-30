LendingTree, Inc. $TREE Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of LendingTree worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LendingTree by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREE opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $925.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.58.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 5.33%.The firm had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $69,140.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $71,075.92. This trade represents a 49.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Bengel sold 6,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.86, for a total transaction of $445,455.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,760.62. The trade was a 49.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,669 shares of company stock worth $598,331 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded LendingTree from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on LendingTree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

