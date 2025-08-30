Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,054,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,279.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.67. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

