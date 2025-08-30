Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $30,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,289.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,494.24. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,000. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,401 shares of company stock valued at $292,648 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LGND shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGND opened at $161.71 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $93.58 and a one year high of $163.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.