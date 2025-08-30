Lindblad Expeditions $LIND Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $798.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.71.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 200,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $2,847,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,982.54. This represents a 89.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 16,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $246,784.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,460.48. This represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,923. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

