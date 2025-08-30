Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,307 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of Lumentum worth $36,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,811 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $4,435,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 132.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $132.81 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $137.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 577.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.86.

Read Our Latest Report on LITE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $409,665.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 101,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,644,946.78. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 22,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,499,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 121,747 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,170. This trade represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,909 shares of company stock valued at $9,419,867. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.