Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $58.79. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $143.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $940,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,018.45. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,153,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 675,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 45,123.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 590,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 589,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 282.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 454,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

