MannKind Corporation $MNKD Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 264,214 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNKD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MannKind by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,958,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 855,261 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 158,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MannKind by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in MannKind by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

In related news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $296,945.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 830,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,201.52. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. MannKind Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.02.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%.The company had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

