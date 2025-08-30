Maximus, Inc. $MMS Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Maximus by 17,533.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 70.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 114,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:MMS opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.77. Maximus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Maximus

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.