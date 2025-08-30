McGrath RentCorp $MGRC Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,194 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $34,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $121.49 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.24.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $235.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 14,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $1,844,719.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442,762.35. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Whitney sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $253,660.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,521.74. This trade represents a 24.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,519 shares of company stock worth $2,645,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

