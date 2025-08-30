Methode Electronics, Inc. $MEI Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,320 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 53,799 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 128,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 94,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

MEI stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $272.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Methode Electronics Cuts Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.80). Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.The business had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Methode Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is -15.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methode Electronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

