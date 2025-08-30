MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of MGE Energy worth $36,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $520,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 114,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 24,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $20,910,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at MGE Energy

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.83 per share, with a total value of $42,501.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,560.07. The trade was a 8.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $85.15 on Friday. MGE Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.76.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

