Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives $612.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $612.5357.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $506.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $508.77 and a 200 day moving average of $447.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $960,000. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,252,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Stark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

