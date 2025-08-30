Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. $MEG Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,061 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,292,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,281,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,316,000 after acquiring an additional 67,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,743,000 after acquiring an additional 539,779 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,744,000 after acquiring an additional 496,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 167.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 852,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 533,986 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of MEG stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Montrose Environmental Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

