Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. $NRO Shares Acquired by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $31,234,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 799.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 355,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 315,869 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 479.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.4%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

