Nordic American Tankers Limited $NAT Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 294,738 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 19.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 11.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 41,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 42.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $659.60 million, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of -0.22.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 7.58%.The business had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

