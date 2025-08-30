Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $35,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.50. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $706.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOG. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.