Northern Trust Corp Acquires 301,748 Shares of Renasant Co. $RNST

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,748 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Renasant were worth $36,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,789,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,105 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 500,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after purchasing an additional 478,266 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,088,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,567,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,172,000 after purchasing an additional 393,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Renasant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.