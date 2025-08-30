Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Seek First Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $937,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $289.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.48 and a 200 day moving average of $269.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $291.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.