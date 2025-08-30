Northern Trust Corp Buys 14,456 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,215,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $36,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 276.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 678.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of LXP opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 24.07%.The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

