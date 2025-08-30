Northern Trust Corp Buys 18,392 Shares of Lazard, Inc. $LAZ

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 711,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $30,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 358,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Lazard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Lazard had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.96%.The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on Lazard and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAZ

About Lazard

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.