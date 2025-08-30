Northern Trust Corp Buys 201,171 Shares of Olin Corporation $OLN

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,327,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,171 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $32,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,786,000 after acquiring an additional 245,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Olin by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,546,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,204,000 after acquiring an additional 569,483 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,020,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,451,000 after acquiring an additional 122,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,201,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 265,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,070.89. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Price Performance

OLN opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. Olin Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.Olin’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

