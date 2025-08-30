Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,861 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $36,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RITM. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RITM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jones Trading boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of RITM stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

