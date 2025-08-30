Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,951,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,217 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $31,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 687,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 1,484.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 429.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 122.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 162.1% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,486 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $319,330.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,875.68. The trade was a 22.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $79,961.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,814.60. This trade represents a 49.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,126 shares of company stock valued at $871,272 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.99%.The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

