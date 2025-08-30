Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $31,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,003.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.67 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.50%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

