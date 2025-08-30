Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of Walker & Dunlop worth $36,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 100,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of WD stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $319.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 82.72%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

