Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $37,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 80,766.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 16.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 91.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 70.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.32. Frontdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $64.91.

Insider Transactions at Frontdoor

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.62 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 125.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $7,281,138.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,372.90. This represents a 78.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

