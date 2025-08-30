Northern Trust Corp Has $30.95 Million Stock Holdings in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,031 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $30,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1,002.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at about $522,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 55.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.

Weatherford International Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. Weatherford International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.