Northern Trust Corp Has $31.26 Million Holdings in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,798 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of Cactus worth $31,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10,002.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 458,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 453,519 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Cactus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 393,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after buying an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 323,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 13.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 322,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after buying an additional 37,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $273.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

