Northern Trust Corp Has $32.20 Million Position in RH $RH

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.73% of RH worth $32,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in RH by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $199.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.35.

RH Price Performance

RH opened at $225.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.70. RH has a fifty-two week low of $123.03 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.66 million. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. RH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.