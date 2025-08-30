Northern Trust Corp Has $32.35 Million Stake in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of NMI worth $32,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 204,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,133,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,929,000 after purchasing an additional 176,766 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 296,557 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 544,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,320.20. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,371.52. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

