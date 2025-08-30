Northern Trust Corp Has $32.39 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,993 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in YETI were worth $32,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in YETI by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 98,884 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $45.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $445.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.73 million. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%.YETI’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on YETI

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.