Northern Trust Corp Has $32.82 Million Stock Position in Terex Corporation $TEX

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Terex were worth $32,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,749,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,991,000 after buying an additional 44,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,247,000 after buying an additional 87,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 1.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,765,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $59,179,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after buying an additional 39,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on Terex in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

TEX stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. Terex Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,554. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

