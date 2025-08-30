Northern Trust Corp Has $33.11 Million Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,412,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Confluent were worth $33,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $28,791,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 47.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 169,576 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Confluent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Confluent by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Stock Down 0.9%

CFLT stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lara Caimi sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $69,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,533.60. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 37,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $642,527.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 377,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,340.96. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,017,274 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

