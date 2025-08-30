Northern Trust Corp Has $33.33 Million Position in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,105,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $33,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 45.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.67. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.29%.Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

