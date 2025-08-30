Northern Trust Corp Has $33.96 Million Stock Position in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SiTime were worth $33,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SiTime by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SiTime by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of SITM stock opened at $241.67 on Friday. SiTime Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $268.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.45 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. SiTime had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.33.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In other SiTime news, EVP Elizabeth A. Howe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,474 shares in the company, valued at $14,866,592. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total transaction of $201,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $20,401,593.84. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $4,684,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

