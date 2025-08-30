Northern Trust Corp Has $35.03 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 895,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $35,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,671,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,970,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,057,000 after purchasing an additional 381,210 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 67,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 253,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 253,438 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 167,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APAM. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 71.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 77.66%.

In related news, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $624,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 91,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,633.35. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

