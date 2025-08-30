Northern Trust Corp Has $35.15 Million Stock Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $35,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

PATK opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.99 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,373,985.88. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $515,127.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,139.50. This trade represents a 27.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,071 shares of company stock valued at $253,714 and sold 76,288 shares valued at $8,375,424. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

