Northern Trust Corp Has $35.34 Million Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,299,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $35,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,784,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,717,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 693.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,949,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,087 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of PTEN opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.30. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 21.49%.Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -11.59%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

