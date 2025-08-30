Northern Trust Corp Has $35.84 Million Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,175 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,892 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $35,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 651.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,319.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5%

DB stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

