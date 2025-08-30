Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,645 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $34,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 117,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 36,892 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,921,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 639,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE WPM opened at $100.43 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The company had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

