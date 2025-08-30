Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.65% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $34,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWIN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,689,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 4,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $177,951.68. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 13,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,039.20. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $4,660,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,335.08. The trade was a 80.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,211 shares of company stock worth $10,810,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baldwin Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BWIN opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.66. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The company had revenue of $378.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Baldwin Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

