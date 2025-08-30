Northern Trust Corp Purchases 12,372 Shares of ePlus inc. $PLUS

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.91% of ePlus worth $31,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS opened at $72.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. ePlus’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

PLUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

