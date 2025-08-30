Northern Trust Corp Purchases 9,802 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $34,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,188,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 16,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,764,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,841,000 after purchasing an additional 210,782 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 220,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 70,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.0%

SMPL stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $40.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 9.97%.The firm had revenue of $380.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $200,315.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,070.90. This represents a 6.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.