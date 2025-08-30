Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Reddit were worth $31,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDDT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth about $204,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 98.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after purchasing an additional 944,847 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after purchasing an additional 804,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 755,152 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDDT. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $3,529,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 333,806 shares in the company, valued at $39,268,937.84. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total transaction of $6,130,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 222,534 shares in the company, valued at $48,721,593.96. This represents a 11.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,777 shares of company stock worth $78,225,996. 34.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reddit Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $225.28 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $253.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.21 and its 200 day moving average is $142.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.30.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

