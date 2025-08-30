Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,224 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Privia Health Group worth $31,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 576,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 2,115.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,852.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 327,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 70,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 209.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $521.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 2.13%. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

