Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,484 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Evertec worth $33,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Evertec by 39.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 44.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 19.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Price Performance

NYSE:EVTC opened at $35.61 on Friday. Evertec, Inc. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

Evertec ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 15.56%.The firm had revenue of $229.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.520 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVTC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Evertec in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna set a $39.00 target price on Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evertec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Evertec

In other Evertec news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $80,119.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,711.12. This trade represents a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

