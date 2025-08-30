Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $37,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 163,543 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.99. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76.
iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
